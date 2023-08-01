This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” sent droves to theatres last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” sent droves to theatres last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres

Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as Barbie and Oppenheimer sent droves to theatres last month.

The Toronto-based cinema chain says the record month surpassed $86 million in net box office revenues.

July also delivered the company its second-highest month on record, trailing December 2015, when Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens was released.

Cineplex attributed much of the month’s lift to “Barbie,” which generated the highest July attendance at its theatres, followed by Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Altogether the company says 6.8 million moviegoers visited its theatres last month and Cineplex also scored its second-highest monthly premium box office revenue of all time.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring “Barbie” debuted on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer hit theatres, with many fans treating the concurrent releases as a double bill.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy
Next story
Canada Soccer to earn US$1.56 million in prize money from FIFA for World Cup showing

Just Posted

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt received the official cheque for $714.35 from Faye Peterson with Central Alberta Co-op on Thursday, July 27th. (Photo provided by Corrie Brown)
Sylvan Lake library receives cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op