Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres

The Toronto-based cinema chain says the record month surpassed $86 million in net box office revenues.

July also delivered the company its second-highest month on record, trailing December 2015, when Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens was released.

Cineplex attributed much of the month’s lift to “Barbie,” which generated the highest July attendance at its theatres, followed by Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Altogether the company says 6.8 million moviegoers visited its theatres last month and Cineplex also scored its second-highest monthly premium box office revenue of all time.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring “Barbie” debuted on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer hit theatres, with many fans treating the concurrent releases as a double bill.