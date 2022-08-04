Baseball bat, machete-wielding suspects attempt to nab Ponoka dog

Two suspects wielding a machete and a baseball bat attempted to steal a family dog in Ponoka on July 30.

At 8:05 p.m., Ponoka RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a residence in Ponoka. The homeowner reported that an unknown male and female came to his house brandishing the weapons and attempted to take their dog.

The suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt and fled the scene in a silver hatchback car.

The male suspect is described as:

· Approximately 6’0

· Wearing a black leather jacket, black bandana, grey under shirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers with yellow bottoms

· Also wearing black gloves, a grey baseball style hat and tinted glasses

He was wielding a machete.

The female suspect is described as:

·Approximately 5’0

·Blonde hair

·Wearing an oversized blue hoodie, blue jeans, runners and a red bandana

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

