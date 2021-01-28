John’s Gym. (Photo submitted)

John’s Gym. (Photo submitted)

Bashaw businesses ready to battle government over restrictions

The Noble Fox opened to sit-down diners on Jan. 27 and John’s Gym plans to open Feb. 1

At least two Bashaw businesses have had enough with the prolonged provincial restrictions and have opened their doors, or plan to soon.

The Noble Fox restaurant in Bashaw opened for diners on Jan. 27 in solidarity with other Alberta businesses taking part in the “United we Survive” movement, encouraging all restaurants and other impacted businesses to open.

In a post on their Facebook page Jan. 26, the restaurant announced it would be opening “after a lot of thought and consideration.”

In the post, the owners state no hard data has been given that restaurants and gyms have been the cause of rising COVID-19 numbers.

“We feel we are the scapegoats to these nonsensical restrictions … I am not going to watch my livelihood go up in smoke without a fight.”

Online response was largely positive, with comments saying “fight the good fight,” “be open and free” and “thank you for taking a stand.”

Co-owner Carlos Siguenza had stated in a chamber Zoom call earlier this month that he’d been having trouble receiving government COVID-19 support and was running out of savings.

READ MORE: Brainstorming for businesses: Zoom meeting held to discuss supports

Siguenza says they’ve received lot of support from the local community, but customers have also come from Calgary and Edmonton, despite the road conditions.

Their Facebook post has reached 40,000 people and about 90 per cent of the comments have been positive, he says.

The owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, which is also open in participation of the sit-down dining protest, came to show his support as well.

READ MORE: Central Alberta restaurant owner defies health restrictions by serving diners

As far as masks go, Siguenza and his staff aren’t wearing them, but everyone coming into the restaurant is asked if they’re alright with that and given the choice to wear a mask or not wear one.

“I’m not going to go and abuse their human rights,” said Siguenza.

Bashaw RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Bruce Holliday, another officer and a public health officer came by the restaurant, according to Siguenza.

Siguenza was issued a verbal warning from the health officer, and given a court summons for April 22, 2021.

He questions the logic of that, saying “if it’s a warning then why a summons?”

Siguenza is reaching out to a lawyer in Calgary to figure out his options.

Loren Jacobs, co-owner of John’s Gym in Bashaw says they plan to open on Monday, Feb. 1.

“We feel the government is taking steps to help with physical health and as gym owners we are also big components of that,” said Jacobs.

He adds the government is “missing the ball,” however, as exercise is very important to physical and mental health.

Pre-COVID, gyms users were already pretty good at sanitizing their stations and gym users aren’t an at-risk demographic for either transmitting the virus or having serious consequences from it if infected, he says.

“I think a lot of people who attend gyms and fitness centres are healthier individuals, both physically and mentally and therefor more resilient to sickness, disease or the virus,” said Jacobs, adding keeping gyms closed is more of a detriment to public health than a help.

Jacobs says he feels it’s a “little bit backwards” that big box stores are allowed to be open when small businesses which are often the owner’s only source of income, aren’t.

John’s Gym has purchased extra sanitizing equipment and will be following COVID-19 health protocols, such as physically distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing stations before and after use and signage will be in place.

“We’re more than happy to follow all the same precautions as everyone else and we plan to,” said Jacobs.

Bashaw

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Updated: Alberta announces provincial parole board
Next story
Supreme Court won’t hear police oversight case; Black family alleged brutality

Just Posted

FILE- Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during a COVID-19 update on Dec. 10, 2020. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
7 new deaths, 461 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone has 710 active cases

Holly Schell, centre, poses for a photo along with a couple employees behind the counter of Blue Bird Coffee Co. in Rimbey early in the morning on Jan. 26 when the doors opened to dine-in customers. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey cafe takes a stand and allows dine-in customers

Blue Bird Coffee Co. opened its doors on Wednesday, part of a movement by small business owners

“Let us play” was chanted by many youth hockey players as the marched down the street in Bentley wearing their hockey jerseys and carrying signs attached to hockey sticks, Jan. 26. The peaceful protest was one of many in Alberta as minor hockey players, coaches and parents demand the restrictions on sports be loosened to allow kids back on the ice. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Bentley Minor Hockey holds ‘Let Them Play’ rally

The rally was held at the Bentley arena Tuesday afternoon, one was also held in Rimbey on Saturday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta surpasses 100k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

459 new cases of COVID-19

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council proposes no municipal tax increase in 2021 budget

The Town says the current state of the economy played a key factor in the deliberation process.

Diners flood into The Noble Fox on Jan. 28. (Photo submitted)
Bashaw businesses ready to battle government over restrictions

The Noble Fox opened to sit-down diners on Jan. 27 and John’s Gym plans to open Feb. 1

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu speaks, as Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda and Mayor Tara Veer look on, during the September groundbreaking ceremony for the new Red Deer Justice Centre. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff
Updated: Alberta announces provincial parole board

Board will deal with prisoners serving sentences of less than two years in provincial prisons

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

A lone passenger stands outside the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on foreign arrivals, Health Canada data suggest a growing number of infections directly connected to international travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, 86,953 people flew into Canada from the United States

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Mom’s Diner owner Wesley Langlois has joined a growing number of Alberta restaurants that are allowing sit-in dining despite public health restrictions. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Red Deer diner joins sit-down dining protest

Mom’s Diner has joined a growing list of Alberta restaurants flouting health restrictions

Young hockey players were out on Bentley Tuesday for a march to a support a return to sports. (Photo courtesy of Bobby McKinlay)
Hockey advocacy group petitioning government to let kids play

Petition has more than 2,200 signatures

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Most Read