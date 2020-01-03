Bashaw native Darren Throop appointed to Order of Canada

Bashaw born and raised international entertainment leader Darren Throop, the founder, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Entertainment One (eOne) was appointed as a member to the Order of Canada on Dec. 27, 2019.

The Order of Canada recognizes Canadians with global influences and contributions in their fields. Throop was appointed for his innovative leadership in the entertainment and film industry.

“It’s deeply humbling and such an incredible honour to be among so many esteemed Canadians past and present,” said Throop via email on Dec. 31.

“I am very proud of my Canadian roots and this means the world to me.”

Of the 120 names announced, some are additions and some are promotions within the order.

Among them are former prime minister Stephan Harper and hockey star Caroline Ouelette, as well as many other politicians, athletes, community builders and advocates in various fields.

READ MORE: ‘Queen of Giraffes’ among new Order of Canada recipients with global influence

Throop has been building and managing entertainment companies for 25 years and credits his country-tough upbringing, in part, for his success.

“Bashaw is where I grew up and I come back often to visit my family,” he said.

“Growing up on a family farm was a great way to learn about hard work and the importance of community, both of which have stuck with me my whole life.”

eOne began as a modest Canadian record distributor and grew to a diversified global independent entertainment studio under Throop’s leadership as president and CEO.

Born in Bashaw in 1964, Throop’s music career entertainment industry began in 1991 when he founded an independent chain of retail music stores, Urban Sound Exchange. The first location was in Halifax, eventually expanding to locations across Canada.

He was enthusiastic about entering the business world and with a penchant for music, he decided to start his own store when he couldn’t find the kind of music he liked to listen to (he’s a lover of all music genres but has a soft spot for metal).

Over the next 10 years, the company acquired several other music distributors. He become the CEO of ROW Entertainment in 2001, which he took public in 2003 and then acquired Koch Records, which became Entertainment One.

He didn’t stop there, and eOne has only continued to grow, expanding into feature film distribution in 2007. eOne now controls brands such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Throop has been inducted in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Grant Thornton for its Quoted Company Award and also currently sits on the IMAX Corporation board of directors.

The latest news from eOne is it’s acquisition by Hasbro, Inc., announced on Dec. 30, 2019.

“I’m excited to be leading eOne into the future as we continue to develop content in Canada and around the world — and we now get to work with Hasbro’s iconic brands.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter