Bashaw RCMP charge male for attempted murder

A 28-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after stabbing another male, also of no fixed address, who had stopped to give him a ride in Lacombe County.

On Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:08 p.m., Bashaw RCMP responded to 911 call of a stabbing in the area of Highway 50 in Lacombe County, west of Mirror, Alta.

The preliminary investigation determined that the victim was driving his vehicle when he stopped and offered a ride to a pedestrian.

While in the vehicle, the male suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, forced him out of the vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s truck.

The victim walked to a nearby residence where they sought help and police were contacted.

The 59-year-old male victim of no fixed address was transported to a local area hospital by Emergency Medical Services with non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

A short time later, Blackfalds RCMP located the victim’s truck in the area of Highway 12 and Township 255, just outside of Lacombe, and arrested the male suspect.

Ethan Samuel Hutchison, 28, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, in addition to the robbery and attempted murder charges.

Following a judicial hearing, Hutchison was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial court on Dec. 14, 2021.

The file, and the circumstances surrounding the altercation, remain under investigation by the Bashaw RCMP detachment, with the assistance of the Red Deer General Investigation Section, Edmonton General Investigation Section, Central Alberta District General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

This matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided by the RCMP.

