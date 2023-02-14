When officers arrived, only the foundation of the structure remained. (RCMP photo)

When officers arrived, only the foundation of the structure remained. (RCMP photo)

Bashaw RCMP investigate church fire

Fire was reported to officers on Feb. 13

Bashaw RCMP officers attended a church fire on Feb. 13.

Just after noon, officers responded to St. Michael Hungarian Church on Range Road 224 near Bashaw.

According to an RCMP media release, “it appears that a fire started in the evening” of the previous day.

Once officers arrived on scene, all that remained of the structure was the foundation.

“Investigators are working with a fire investigator to determine a cause,” said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP communications officer, via email.

According to Savinkoff, there has been eight incidents of church vandalism in the region over the last two months with damage ranging from minor to significant.

Savinkoff says some of the earlier vandalism was minor, having ketchup packets opened and spread throughout the interior of one of the buildings resulting, while more recent cases have escalated to significant damage including to building interiors.

The RCMP is currently investigating whether the St. Michael Church fire is possibly connected to the other incidents.

Anyone with information on this or any of the previous incidents are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

More to come

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed ‘objects’

Just Posted

Indigenous dancer Patrick Mitsuing preparing to perform at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo from Facebook)
Performing at Super Bowl an experience of a lifetime for central Alberta Indigenous dancer

Sylvan Lake town council approved borrowing $7 million for Phase 3 of Pogadl Park on the community's west side. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake)
Sylvan Lake council approves borrowing $7 million for Pogadl Park

File photo
RCMP have completed their investigation regarding bomb threats against Fox Run School

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?