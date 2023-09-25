Bashaw’s historic Majestic Theatre hosts ‘Light the Dixy’ event

Shelley Boileau and the Dick family uncover the Dixy Theatre sign. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) One hundred people were in the Majestic Theatre for the “Light up the Dixy” event on Sept. 22, 2023. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) One hundred people were in the Majestic Theatre for the “Light up the Dixy” event on Sept. 22, 2023. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Shelley Boileau shows a painting donated to the theatre by the Dick family. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Robin King blesses the meal. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Members of the Dick family who made the trip to Bashaw from Ontario for the sign lighting. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Bashaw’s Got Talent runner Up Jason Clark sang a trio of songs including O Canada and God Save the King to open the lighting ceremony. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) Kaylee Wilkie, the winner of Bashaw’s Got Talent 2023, opened the entertainment part of the evening. (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star) The main entertainment for the “Light the Dixy” event was the Prairie States, an Alberta country group with a Bashaw connection! (Kevin Sabo/Bashaw Star)

An event a year in the planning took place at Bashaw’s Majestic Theatre on Sept. 22.

Spearheaded by Bashaw’s Shelley Boileau and Bashaw’s Friends of the Majestic Theatre, the “Light up the Dixy” event was the culmination of fundraising to refurbish and mount the Dixy Theatre sign which once adorned the front of the building.

“We worked months to make this evening happen,” said Boileau, addressing the crowd.

“The whole community has helped make this possible.”

Now known as the Majestic Theatre, the building has undergone many changes over the years. Previously known as the Whitney Theatre, it was purchased by Joe Dick in 1947 and renamed the Dixy Theatre.

Dick retained ownership of the theatre until the early 1960s, though the building remained the Dixy Theatre for several decades before being renamed the Majestic Theatre.

The Friends of the Majestic Theatre took over control of the building in the 1990s.

On hand to celebrate the lighting of the refurbished Dixy sign were several members of the Dick family, who travelled to Bashaw from Ontario for the event.

Doors for the event opened at 5 p.m., with a pulled-pork supper served shortly after 6 p.m.

Pastor Robin King said grace before the meal. Following the supper, everyone was guided outside to the greenspace north of the theatre, where the Dixy Theatre sign had been mounted beside an exterior door.

Jason Clark, who placed second in Bashaw’s Got Talent back in August, sang O Canada, God Save the King, and an original song to open the ceremony.

Boileau then took to the microphone and said a few words before inviting members of the Dick family to unveil the sign which had brought everyone together for the evening.

Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, everyone headed back into the theatre for the entertainment portion of the evening.

First up was Kaylee Wilkee, the winner of Bashaw’s Got Talent, who won the opportunity to sing for 30 minutes as the opening act before the main event of the evening.

While Wilkie mainly sang a number of covers spanning decades and genres, she did include an original song into her set list which had the crowd loud with applause.

Returning to the Majestic Theatre stage for a second time, after having filmed a music video in the location back in 2019, was Alberta-based country group The Prairie States.

The Prairie States has a special connection to both the theatre and the Dick family; band member Jeff Dick is the grandson of Joe Dick.

According to Boileau, the event “Was a great success.”

