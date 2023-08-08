138 riders took part in the event raising over $24,000 for STARS air ambulance. (Facebook photo)

138 riders took part in the event raising over $24,000 for STARS air ambulance. (Facebook photo)

Battle River Ride for STARS hosts 14th ride

14th annual event raised over $20,000

The 14th edition of the Battle River Ride for STARS is in the books.

According to organizer and chairperson Henry Thomas, the 2023 edition of the Paintearth County-based event raised around $24,000, though final donations, and expenses, were still coming in.

“It went very well,” said Thomas.

“The supper, the whole experience went well.”

This year’s ride, held on July 15, was dedicated to the memory of Cheryl Wiart, a long-time supporter of the event.

Thomas says that Paul and Sharon Wiart, Cheryl’s parents, attended the ride’s supper at base camp which made the evening even more special.

The Battle River Ride for STARS is a 14-mile horseback ride through the river valley northeast of Castor and west of Brownfield.

Riders collect pledges, with all the money raised going towards STARS air ambulance.

What started as a modest fundraiser in 2009 with 15 riders has blossomed into an event that routinely has over 100 riders every year; in 2023, 138 riders took part and previously there have been nearly 200.

“It’s a huge achievement,” said Thomas.

Some of the highlights of the 2023 event; the youngest rider was just four-years-old, the oldest was 75, and riders came from as far away as Creston, B.C.

In the 14 years since the ride started, it has raised over $250,000 for STARS and split off into a separate ride near St. Albert, Alta., the Blackfoot Ride for STARS, which is set to take place Sept. 16.

The Battle River Ride for STARS was founded by Henry’s mom, Carol Thomas, and Marilyn Polege to raise funds for the Alberta-based air ambulance service.

With the death of his mom in April of 2023, Thomas says that the 15th ride will be in honour of her. He also noted that the ride’s logo will be subtly changing, with the addition of her initials.

In addition to the ride, the Battle River Ride for STARS is also selling raffle tickets for a new, custom, saddle which are available at a few locations throughout the region as well as through the ride’s Facebook page. Tickets will be available until Sept. 20.

A total of funds raised through both rides and saddle raffle sales will be available towards the end of September.

News

 

The 2023 Battle River Ride for STARS was a 14-mile ride through the river valley northeast of Castor. (Facebook photo)

The 2023 Battle River Ride for STARS was a 14-mile ride through the river valley northeast of Castor. (Facebook photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP respond to two-vehicle collision
Next story
RCMP arrests Spruce Grove woman after Devon RCMP complaint

Just Posted

Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker struck out 11 batters through seven innings during Game 1 of the west division semi-finals on Monday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls roll to open WCBL playoffs

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

The Outreach Centre is now accepting backpacks and school supplies for the Tools for School program. (Photo from Red Deer Outreach Centre’s Facebook)
Tools for Schools needs donations to assist Central Alberta students

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer