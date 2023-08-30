Battle River Watershed Alliance hosts festival in Big Knife Provincial Park

A number of educational tents were set up at the Watershed Festival, including Alberta Parks and the Diplomat Mine. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance) BRWA board member Greg Smith shows some festival attendees a 3D printed skull of an animal which can be found in the region. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance) Alberta Parks was also on hand to discuss its role in the province’s nature management plan. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance) A popular attraction at the Watershed Festival was Sir Winston, who had been brought by the Strathcona Raptor Centre. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance) A festival attendee checks out the table set up by the Alberta Community Bat Program. (Kevin Sabo/ Castor Advance) As part of the Battle River Watershed Alliance Watershed Festival, people were able to register for canoe tours of the area. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance) The staff of the Battle River Watershed Alliance set up for the festival. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance)

Big Knife Provincial Park, nestled in the valley between the counties of Paintearth and Flagstaff, hosted the Battle River Water Shed Alliance (BRWA) for one of its annual events on Aug. 18.

The BRWA hosted its annual watershed festival, showcasing the variety of nature that thrives in the area just a little ways upstream from the Heartland Generation, one of the sponsors of the event, Battle River Generating Station.

“It was just fantastic,” said Catherine Pierce, the executive director of the BRWA.

On hand were several BRWA board members, as well as representatives from Alberta Parks, the Strathcona Raptor Centre, the Diplomat Mine Interpretive Site, Cows and Fish, the Alberta Lake Management Society and the Alberta Community Bat Program.

There was also a craft table set up for the kids!

Board member Greg Smith, an educator and geology enthusiast had a table set up near the BRWA tent which featured a variety of different wildlife and geology displays.

“He was sharing all the different rocks of the area with the kids,” said Pierce.

The Watershed Festival ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and, according to Pierce, was well attended with over 100 people coming out.

As part of the festival, people had the opportunity to grab a hot dog from the barbecue, go on a plant or, new this year, a habitat walk, go for a paddle on the river with canoes and volunteers provided by the Forestburg Fitness Institute or just hang out and check out the displays.

While the watershed festival is an annual event, 2023 marked the first year back in several years as it was shut down, among with many other things, during the COVID pandemic.

“It was really nice to be back,” said Pierce.

