Bears trying to live with people, but it still isn’t enough: study

Bears in populated areas have changed how they hunt

EDMONTON — Grizzly bears are doing their best to get along with people, but it still isn’t enough.

Newly published research assessing more than 40 years of data concludes that without large wilderness areas to replenish their numbers, the bears would disappear from landscapes they share with humans.

The paper found that bears in populated areas in Alberta and British Columbia have even changed how they hunt, shifting from daytime to more nocturnal activity.

That helps keep more grizzlies alive.

But the study says the mortality rate is still so high that the only reason bears still exist in those areas is because young bears immigrate into them from more remote places.

Those bears must learn all over again how to live with humans, which results in more fatalities.

Lead author Clayton Lamb of the University of Alberta says even the most bear-conscious communities have a ways to go before they can live with bears sustainably.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberta to streamline approvals for new private clinics to boost surgeries

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP seeking assistance identifying theft suspect

The unidentified male took an electric scooter from the self of Canadian Tire on July 2

55-year-old male dead in motorcycle collision on Hwy 11A

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 report shortly after midnight on July 6

COVID-19: Central zone at four active

Alberta confirms 130 cases Monday

Sylvan Lake woman distressed after cat shot at with pellet gun, loses its eye

Warning: Photo may be disturbing to some. Evelina Cornell’s cat Ms Grey was shot in the face and hip

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take in the sun, Saturday morning

Physical activity, picnics and time in the water are activities residents took part in

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Bears trying to live with people, but it still isn’t enough: study

Bears in populated areas have changed how they hunt

Alberta to streamline approvals for new private clinics to boost surgeries

“Our proposed changes will provide more voice and choice to Albertans and physicians”

Alberta justice minister cleared in ethics case tied to oil funding inquiry

“They were simply acquaintances in Calgary who occasionally communicated”

Two protesters get conditional discharge after Alberta turkey farm demonstration

Some of the protesters locked themselves into a barn

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

July 14 release date

Uber launches new grocery delivery service in Montreal and Toronto

Uber faces stiff competition

‘Divine event:’ Surgeon who helped man after hike operates on him days later

Undergoes four-hour operation

Turbulence in Canadian opinion on airlines COVID-19 response: poll

22 per cent comfortable with no in-flight physical distancing

Most Read