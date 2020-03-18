Beef bandit: 180 kilograms of ground meat stolen from food bank in Edson

RCMP say the thief also caused more than $700 in damage at the Edson Food Bank

Police have charged a man after $3,100 worth of goods, including 180 kilograms of ground beef — were stolen from a food bank in western Alberta.

RCMP say the thief also caused more than $700 in damage at the Edson Food Bank on the weekend.

Some of the stolen items were thrown away nearby.

Matthew Guthrie is charged with break and enter, theft, mischief and possession of stolen property.

Guthrie, who is 19, has been released from custody and is to appear in court on April 7.

Panic-buying by shoppers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to empty grocery store shelves and a lack of toilet paper in some areas.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Sylvan Lake basketball team proud of provincial spot, despite cancelled tournament

ASAA cancelled all basketball provincial tournaments late in the day on March 12

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Rescue teams warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

Rescuers note that they are responsible for taking injured backcountry users to hospitals

Beef bandit: 180 kilograms of ground meat stolen from food bank in Edson

RCMP say the thief also caused more than $700 in damage at the Edson Food Bank

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

‘Saddened’ – Calgary Stampede temporarily lays off 80 per cent of workforce

The Stampede attracted more than 1.2 million visitors last year

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Federal prison in Alberta locked down, some inmates tested for COVID-19

The medium security facility near Innifail, Alta., can house up to 470 inmates

Most Read