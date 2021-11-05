Benalto Elks donate to support seniors living at Bethany Sylvan Lake

Donation to be used for purchase of new linen warmer

The Benalto Elks recently donated $500 to the seniors housing community Bethany Care Foundation to enable the purchase of new linen warmer.

Bethany Care Foundation senior development officer Greg Hovdebo said, “This generous gift will make warm, comforting blankets and towels available to help soothe and warm seniors, making for better days and nights.

“The Bethany Care Foundation thanks the Benalto Elks for joining with us to support aging well in our community.”

The 61-bed care facility caters to seniors with complex health needs who are unable to remain at home or in a supportive living centre. Hovdebo said it is their priority to ensure residents receive quality care including nursing and personal care round-the-clock while living an active life as much as possible.

Residents stay active with therapies and recreation programs promoting life-enhancing activities such as gardening, pets, games, music, and art.

”We believe in getting to know each resident in order to provide them with individualized care plans and the best care possible. We ensure that nursing, personal care and support is available around-the-clock,” said Hovdebo.

Being a not-for-profit provider of care, Bethany leverages community support and donations to ensure every resident has the best quality of life and care possible.

Hovdebo said, “We couldn’t do this without community support. Donors can give to support these seniors at bethanycarefoundation.com.”

New residents are required to share placement referrals following an assessment by Alberta Health Services.