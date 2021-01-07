Bentley CAO tests positive for COVID-19, town office closed

Town staff are isolating and being tested for the virus while the office is closed and being cleaned

A positive COVID-19 case has closed the Town Office in Bentley on Jan. 7.

In a letter posted on the Town’s website, CAO Marc Fortais announces he has tested positive for the virus and is asymptomatic, with only sinus pressure and a runny nose.

He says he and his family are self isolating.

“On Jan. 5, 2021, a member of my household exhibited possible symptoms of COVID-19 and as a result we began isolating immediately and went for a test. I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6, 2021,” Fortais wrote.

Fortais will remain in isolation until at least Jan. 16.

The Town Office was closed to the public from Dec. 25 until Jan. 4, which Fortais says has helped to “mitigate any potential exposure to town residents as well as the public works staff, whom have not been in the office.”

Fortais was in the office on Jan. 4, and wore a mask while indoors. As such, office staff are isolating and getting tested as well. He says no other Town staff are showing symptoms of COVID-19, as of publishing.

Detailed cleaning and sanitizing of the Town Office is being done while the office is closed on Jan. 7.

“The office staff are currently not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, but we want to ensure that we take all precautions for the safety of the residents of Bentley.”

“We apologize for this inconvenience; however public safety is paramount.”

A notice will be posted on Facebook when the office doors can be re-opened.

The Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m. will still be taking place, and held at the Seniors Drop-in Centre. Fortais says he will attend the meeting remotely.