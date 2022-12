The Bentley Grain Elevator caught fire at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 23 and is still actively burning.

Lacombe Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere said the cause is still under investigation.

“The elevator is a total loss,” he said, adding that the fire will be burning for awhile.

Unfortunately, Bussiere said lots of grain will be lost in the fire.

The Lacombe Fire Department, who was also responded, has left, but the Bentley Fire Department is still on scene.