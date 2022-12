As of Dec. 28, the Bentley Grain Elevator is still actively burning. (Photos by Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)

As of Dec. 28, the fire is still actively burning at the historic Bentley Grain Elevator.

The Bentley Grain Elevator caught fire at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. The Lacombe Fire Department and the Bentley Fire Department have worked long hours in frigid temperatures to put it out.

Unfortunately, lots of grain was in the elevator at the time of the fire and has been lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.