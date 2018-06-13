Bentley high school teacher wins award

Bentley first-year teacher recognized

A first-year teacher in Bentley is off to a great start in her career in the field of education.

Brittni Turner, a high school science teacher, has received the Edwin Parr teacher award.

“I am so humbled and happy to receive the award,” said Turner. “There was amazing nominees.”

The 24-year-old teacher received the award at a special ceremony in Innisfail on May 30. There were nominees from eight divisions including Wolf Creek for the award.

Originally from Rocky Mountain House, Turner graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in natural sciences and an education degree.

She majored in chemistry and biology.

Coming to Bentley school has been a great experience, she said.

“I love it,” she said. “Working with youth is something I’ve always enjoyed and I’m excited I get to stay in Wolf Creek and Bentley.”

Assistant principal Stephen Lush said Turner is a wonderful asset to the Bentley school.

“You’d never know she is a first-year teacher,” he said. “She is very well prepared and her class is a great class to be in with a good atmosphere.”

Edwin Parr homesteaded in the Meanook area near Athabasca in 1920.

Prior to 1925 he began his long career in educational affairs as a member of the board with the George Lake School District. He served as chair of the board with the Athabasca School Division and was on the council of the County of Athabasca from its formation in 1959 until his death in January 1963.

Edwin Parr was president of the Alberta School Trustees’ Association (now the Alberta School Boards Association) from 1956 to 1962.

“Ed Parr”, as he was known to all, instituted an Annual Teacher Award in his school system. Each year a member of the teaching staff was chosen to receive a gold watch and an appropriate certificate for long and meritorious service.

In searching for a way in which his memory might be perpetuated and to honor the profession he so dearly respected, the Alberta School Trustees’ Association established the Edwin Parr Teacher Award in 1964.

Fox Run Grade 8s participate in Japan Day

The students at Fox Run recently participated in a special cultural day

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Thrills, spills and cheers at 54th annual Eckville Rodeo

The Eckville Indoor Rodeo was held at the Eckville Arena June 8-9

Playground at Beacon Hill Elementary School officially opened

The ribbon cutting for the new playground was held on June 7

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

