Bentley high school teacher wins award

A first-year teacher in Bentley is off to a great start in her career in the field of education.

Brittni Turner, a high school science teacher, has received the Edwin Parr teacher award.

“I am so humbled and happy to receive the award,” said Turner. “There was amazing nominees.”

The 24-year-old teacher received the award at a special ceremony in Innisfail on May 30. There were nominees from eight divisions including Wolf Creek for the award.

Originally from Rocky Mountain House, Turner graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in natural sciences and an education degree.

She majored in chemistry and biology.

Coming to Bentley school has been a great experience, she said.

“I love it,” she said. “Working with youth is something I’ve always enjoyed and I’m excited I get to stay in Wolf Creek and Bentley.”

Assistant principal Stephen Lush said Turner is a wonderful asset to the Bentley school.

“You’d never know she is a first-year teacher,” he said. “She is very well prepared and her class is a great class to be in with a good atmosphere.”

Edwin Parr homesteaded in the Meanook area near Athabasca in 1920.

Prior to 1925 he began his long career in educational affairs as a member of the board with the George Lake School District. He served as chair of the board with the Athabasca School Division and was on the council of the County of Athabasca from its formation in 1959 until his death in January 1963.

Edwin Parr was president of the Alberta School Trustees’ Association (now the Alberta School Boards Association) from 1956 to 1962.

“Ed Parr”, as he was known to all, instituted an Annual Teacher Award in his school system. Each year a member of the teaching staff was chosen to receive a gold watch and an appropriate certificate for long and meritorious service.

In searching for a way in which his memory might be perpetuated and to honor the profession he so dearly respected, the Alberta School Trustees’ Association established the Edwin Parr Teacher Award in 1964.