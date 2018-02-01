Bentley man charged with drug trafficking

Rocky Mountain House, Alberta – On Tuesday, January 30th , 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Rocky Mountain House RCMP attended to a complaint of a suspicious male in a vehicle at the GTI gas bar on Highway 11. Upon arriving at the gas bar, RCMP members approached the driver of the truck who immediately attempted to flee from police. The driver was arrested by police after a brief struggle. A search of the driver revealed that he was in possession of a large amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. RCMP members also located and seized a large amount of Canadian currency, a weapon and drug trafficking paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Shane Soderburg, 40 years old, of Bentley, Alberta is currently facing numerous charges including:

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking – S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking – S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking – S. 5(2) CDSA

Possession of proceeds of crime – S.354(1)(a) CC

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public – S. 88 CC

Resisting Arrest – S.129(a) CC

Soderburg was also wanted on numerous arrest warrants and subsequently remanded into custody, and will appear in Alberta Provincial Court in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta on January 31, 2018.

RCMP continue to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking in the Rocky Mountain House area. If you have information, please call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your local police service. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.