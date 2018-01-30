Bentley man charged with several property crimes

The Sylvan Lake RCMP have laid charges against a Bentley man over several property crimes in the rural area.

On Jan. 25th. the RCMP arrested 24-year-old Jesse David Haarstad on numerous outstanding arrest warrants. During the arrest, police discovered Haarstand was in possession of a stolen vehicle parked in the back of his residence.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for his Bentley residence, where they recovered stolen mail, identity documents, firearms and other stolen property.

“Targeted enforcement of known offenders is a key part of our crime reduction strategy,” Staff Sergeant Andrew Shepherd, Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander said. “Anyone with information on people involved in these crimes is encouraged to share that information with police and help us ensure our communities are safe and secure.”

Haarstad has been charged with: One count of Possession of stolen property over $5000; six counts of possession of stolen property under $5000; four counts of illegal possession of a firearm; one count of careless storage of a firearm; four counts of Fraudulent possession of identity documents; two counts of fraudulently possessing credit card data; two counts of illegal possession of mail; one count of illegal possession of a forged document; and one count of breaching a release condition.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Haarstad is currently remanded to police custody.

-Vaughan