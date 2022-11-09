file photo

Bentley man dies in workplace accident

Incident involved excavator in Lacombe County

On Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. a Bentley man died in a workplace accident involving an excavator.

“The initial dispatch that we had was to assist EMS (and) that they had a victim who was not conscious or breathing and had received injuries from an excavator,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, media relations officer.

The RCMP initial investigation found there were workers servicing the excavator when the incident occurred on Range Road 11 in Lacombe County.

There were other individuals on the scene at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is now in the hands of Occupational Health and Safety.

No other information is available at this time.

