Minor hockey players from Bentley rally at the Bentley Arena before marching down the streets of Bentley asking for hockey and children’s sports to resume. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

Minor hockey players from Bentley rally at the Bentley Arena before marching down the streets of Bentley asking for hockey and children’s sports to resume. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

Bentley Minor Hockey holds ‘Let Them Play’ rally

The rally was held at the Bentley arena Tuesday afternoon, one was also held in Rimbey on Saturday

Bobby McKinlay has had enough.

The president of Bentley Minor Hockey is lending his voice to help kids return to the ice and activities they enjoy.

McKinlay helped organize a “Let Them Play” march in Bentley Tuesday outside the local arena, to try and turn the spotlight on kids who are suffering without sports during the pandemic. More than 20 hockey organizations across Alberta have reached out to hold their own rally in support of the cause.

“This is the last chance for the kids to stand up for what they are missing more than anything in life,” said McKinlay, who grew up playing hockey himself and has three kids who play.

“We’re worried about all kinds of things, their well-being – what they get from hockey. Hockey and youth sports, in general, is not just about the game or winning, it’s about so much more.”

McKinlay wanted to make clear this is not a fight against COVID-19 or the science, but the restrictions that are keeping kids away from sports.

Read also:

14 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Alberta Federation of Labour calls school outbreaks alarming

He said that in November when the pandemic was much worse than it is now, there were already tight restrictions in place to make sure the kids were safe at the rink. He thinks that many minor hockey organizations are even willing to go above and beyond that to get hockey back.

“We’re ready to do anything when it comes to restrictions just to find a way to get on the ice,” he said.

“Simple things like no parents in the arena, kids come dressed, wear a mask at all times, limited coaches and masks. No dressing room use. Time in between skates so there is no crossover. My list was pretty long.”

The Alberta government paused sports activities in November for some regions, before adding even stricter COVID-19 measures in December across the province, which have continued through Jan. 26.

He said kids are confused about the regulations, considering they can go to school with many kids on their hockey team, but can’t go to the rink and practice.

With three kids in minor hockey, the father understands the toll the shutdown is taking on young athletes.

“They care dearly about this. They were doing quite fine thinking that maybe January 12 was going to breathe some air into their hopes, they’re not anymore,” he said.

Hockey Alberta said Tuesday that if the Alberta government does not provide new information about a return to play by Feb. 1, a decision by the organization will be made about hockey for the rest of the season.

“To date, representatives of Hockey Alberta have met with Alberta Health and Government of Alberta representatives on several occasions, as recently as last week. Discussions have focused on how hockey can be relaunched in a way that ensures the safety of all participants,” the statement read.

In a Facebook post on the Bentley Minor Hockey page, a clear set of rules tell families to follow all COVID-19 protocols and space out if there are more than 10 people. The post also makes it clear the event is about the kids and their return to sport, not about parents.

“I wouldn’t be able to look my kids in the eye if I didn’t try and do something and grow the courage to do this in a way that it will get looked at in a positive light,” he said.

He added that he has been supported by a number of people, including Lane Moore and Chad Beagle in Rimbey, who held a Let Them Play rally Saturday.

“Those two people helped me get the courage to keep it going and make their efforts not wasted,” McKinlay added.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A small group of hockey players march down Main Street in Rimbey on Jan. 23 protesting the continued ban on children’s sports during the pandemic. Chad Beagle organized the peaceful protest which had many carrying signs saying “Let us play.” (Photo by Leah Bousfield)

A small group of hockey players march down Main Street in Rimbey on Jan. 23 protesting the continued ban on children’s sports during the pandemic. Chad Beagle organized the peaceful protest which had many carrying signs saying “Let us play.” (Photo by Leah Bousfield)

Previous story
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases
Next story
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that measures put in place to fight COVID-19 have lead to a sharp decline in influenza cases. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
7 new deaths, 461 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone has 710 active cases

Holly Schell, centre, poses for a photo along with a couple employees behind the counter of Blue Bird Coffee Co. in Rimbey early in the morning on Jan. 26 when the doors opened to dine-in customers. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey cafe takes a stand and allows dine-in customers

Blue Bird Coffee Co. opened its doors on Wednesday, part of a movement by small business owners

“Let us play” was chanted by many youth hockey players as the marched down the street in Bentley wearing their hockey jerseys and carrying signs attached to hockey sticks, Jan. 26. The peaceful protest was one of many in Alberta as minor hockey players, coaches and parents demand the restrictions on sports be loosened to allow kids back on the ice. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Bentley Minor Hockey holds ‘Let Them Play’ rally

The rally was held at the Bentley arena Tuesday afternoon, one was also held in Rimbey on Saturday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta surpasses 100k COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

459 new cases of COVID-19

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council proposes no municipal tax increase in 2021 budget

The Town says the current state of the economy played a key factor in the deliberation process.

Diners flood into The Noble Fox on Jan. 28. (Photo submitted)
Bashaw businesses ready to battle government over restrictions

The Noble Fox opened to sit-down diners on Jan. 27 and John’s Gym plans to open Feb. 1

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu speaks, as Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda and Mayor Tara Veer look on, during the September groundbreaking ceremony for the new Red Deer Justice Centre. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff
Updated: Alberta announces provincial parole board

Board will deal with prisoners serving sentences of less than two years in provincial prisons

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

A lone passenger stands outside the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. As the federal government prepares to slap new restrictions on foreign arrivals, Health Canada data suggest a growing number of infections directly connected to international travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, 86,953 people flew into Canada from the United States

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Mom’s Diner owner Wesley Langlois has joined a growing number of Alberta restaurants that are allowing sit-in dining despite public health restrictions. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Red Deer diner joins sit-down dining protest

Mom’s Diner has joined a growing list of Alberta restaurants flouting health restrictions

Young hockey players were out on Bentley Tuesday for a march to a support a return to sports. (Photo courtesy of Bobby McKinlay)
Hockey advocacy group petitioning government to let kids play

Petition has more than 2,200 signatures

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Most Read