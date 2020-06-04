Bentley School hosting digital grad to recognize accomplishments

School hoping to host traditional formal in the fall

(Image courtesy: Facebook)

Bentley School wants to ensure their graduates aren’t forgotten in a year where COVID-19 changed everything.

With formal grad celebrations being cancelled, the school has decided to host a digital graduation on June 19 to recognize the achievement of their 28 Grade 12s.

Twelve years of school is huge and we are doing a special tribute on June 19, which would have been our graduation day,” Marsha Lush Bentley School, administrative assistant, said.

The video produced will included memories, photos and messages from teachers and administration — which will be posted on the Bentley School website and on their social media platforms.

”It is still very important for us to recognize the effort of these students. I know we will try to do something in the fall, but we really wanted to recognize them during their grad year,” Lane Moore, principal, said.

Lush said the 28 Bentley grads are a very unique group coming out of a unique year.

“They are a diverse group of students. We have a lot of different talents including athletes, dancers, hockey players and mechanics. They have been a pleasure to have in our school and we will miss them,” she said.

Moore said the students have had to adapt this year, which will help them going forward.

“Our kids were pretty used to the online template and we just added live lessons. That has been a benefit to them and their learning. They will be able to tackle the next chapter in their lives,” he said.

Moore recognized positivity can be hard for graduates in times like these, but offered some advice to take with them.

“Find something you are passionate about. Go out an chase that passion. Go embrace it, go enjoy it and then find that next passion. That will help make sure you are finding that positive light that helps get you up in the morning and makes you excited,” he said.

Lush added, “We are so proud of our graduates. We are going to try our hardest and commit to having something happen for them in the fall.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
