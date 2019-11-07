Max Burris and teacher Jannah Bertin at Rogers Arena before WE Day. Photo submitted

Bentley student speaks at WE Day

Bentley school represented at WE Day

  • Nov. 7, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Max Burris stood on stage at Roger’s Place in Edmonton, looking out on 10,000 fellow students from across Alberta, and thought “that’s a lot of people.”

As a special guest at WE Day Alberta, Oct. 22, Max was there to speak about his school — Bentley School — and its efforts to raise money, promote and help others through WE Charity.

WE Day is an event put on by WE Charity, which promotes socially conscious living and implements development programs in Asia, Africa and Latin America, focusing on education, water, health, food and economic opportunity. WE Day, which is hosted at different locations on different dates around the world, celebrates the accomplishments of youth.

As a WE school, Bentley School has been dedicated to fundraising for the WE Walk for Water program, which has provided clean drinking water for people in Haiti. Max has been a very committed student in these efforts, so when Bentley teacher Jannah Bertin was asked for a student to speak at WE Day, she thought of Max right away.

“I chose Max for many, many different reasons. He was part of the leadership last year when we did the fundraiser, WE Walk for Water. He is the type of student that doesn’t just talk the talk. Max went and brought in money, and is consistently and actively involved in a lot of our fundraisers,” said Bertin. “He embodies what WE is. He is kind, compassionate and a super amazing and hardworking student.”

Part of Max’s involvement in WE Day was a speech about his school’s efforts.

“I didn’t think it would be that full. I thought it’s WE, I don’t know how many people know about that. Then when I got there on stage, I was like ‘wow,’ I had never seen this many people before in my life,” he said. “It was pretty important to me that I got to represent my school and the school was cheering me on. I like representing my school.”

It wasn’t all nerves and speaking in front of thousands, Max did have the opportunity to meet some of the celebrity guests as part of the event, including Canadian country star Brett Kissel.

“That was really cool, that is probably a once in a lifetime chance that you get to be there,” said Max, who admitted to having signed a number of autographs and delivering “a couple hundred high fives” since appearing at the event.

My biggest highlight was seeing all the people and all the people with leadership skills who participate and support WE Charity,” added Max. “I am going to keep doing that and participate for WE and if a kid comes along and says will you sponsor me for this, I’ll know that I too participated in it when I was younger.”

Previous story
Alberta to prevent lawsuits against homeowners who stand up to criminals
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. researcher unveils province’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Just Posted

Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students scare away hunger

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School collected over 1,000 lbs of food for the food bank

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students crushed their goal of collecting 200 pairs of socks

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis

West Central Midget Tigers leading conference standings

The Tigers recently added a tie to their record after facing the Central Alberta Selects on Nov. 1

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Amnesty International Canada Secretary-General Alex Neve

Advocate pushes for the respect of human rights both in Canada and abroad

Kenney says Alberta will study already ‘compelling case’ to leave CPP

Premier says panel will look at issue as a way to assess ‘fairness’ for Alberta within nation

VIDEO: B.C. researcher unveils province’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Alberta to prevent lawsuits against homeowners who stand up to criminals

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says the government will be introducing amendments to existing legislation

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas threatens to create up to 1,400 orphan wells

There is a growing backlog of abandoned wells

Alberta ends program for firefighters rappelling from helicopters

The ministry is saving $23 million going into next year

Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result

Vancouver MP Hedy Fry said the people who have their finger on the pulse of the nation are the MPs

Most Read