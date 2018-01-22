Graduate Daryl-Lynn Jimmo accepts a bible from Sue Snape, a volunteer with Bibles for Grads. Jimmo was one of many graduating students who partook on the decades old rite of passage for Grade 12 students. File Photo

Bibles for Grads looking for student names

The Bibles for Grads committee is looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is returning to Sylvan Lake this year, and is looking for names of Grade 12 students in the community.

Naomi Hilman, a committee member for Bibles for Grads says this is for any Grade 12 student from Sylvan Lake, regardless of where they go to school.

“We want to reach everyone. Whether they are home schooled, take classes online or attend classes in another community,” said Hilman in a recent interview.

Despite grads being in the Bibles for Grads name, a bible will be provided to a Grade 12 student even if they will not be graduating in 2017.

The committee wants to connect with every student, and will not take grades or credit into consideration, according to Hilman.

“Even if they aren’t graduating, like if they are short a credit or five or 10, we still want them to get a bible.”

To celebrate, Bibles for Grads will once again be holding their annual banquet. The turkey dinner will honour the student’s successes in grade school.

“We have a banquet on April 11 at the Community Centre,” Hilman said.

The banquet, bibles and prizes are all generously donated by the community and the churches of Sylvan Lake.

“The bibles are all donated by the churches,” Hilman said, adding planing for the event is underway, with collecting of the names of Grade 12 students in the Sylvan Lake area being the current obstacle to climb.

“We are now looking for names of students that we might not have,” she said. “We are looking for students that might be home schooled, learn online or attend a school in another community.”

The committee is planning to hand out 250 bibles to Grade 12 students at the April 11 event. Hilman hopes the students who receive the bibles are church going students who will find use in it after their high school careers are over.

For more information about the event or to provide the name of a Grade 12 student, you can contact Naomi Hilman at 403-887-5058.

She added, “The important thing is getting the names of any kids that might be out there so we can recognize them.”


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
