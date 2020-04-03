Biden to name VP vetting team, thinking about Cabinet makeup

Biden to name VP vetting team, thinking about Cabinet makeup

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Friday that he will announce a committee to oversee his vice-presidential selection process and is already thinking about whom he’d choose to join his Cabinet.

Biden, who holds a significant lead in delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary race but has yet to officially clinch the nomination, also said he’s spoken to Sanders to let him know he’d be proceeding with the vice-presidential vetting process. Biden, a former vice-president himself, has previously committed to choosing a woman as his running mate.

Calling Sanders a “friend,” Biden said, “I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous” by choosing a running mate. But he added that the vice-presidential vetting process “takes time,” so he has to begin this month.

Biden’s comments came in response to a question during a virtual fundraiser about whether he’d be willing to release his full proposed Cabinet at the same time he announces his vice-presidential pick. Biden didn’t answer the question directly, but did indicate that there are a number of people who have been helping his campaign with whom he’s discussed whether they’d be “willing to come into a government if I get elected.”

He did, however, suggest he’s been thinking deeply about the makeup of his potential Cabinet. There are a number of “younger, really qualified people” Biden said he believes could be future leaders of the party if given more prominent roles. He also suggested he’d prioritize diversity in choosing his Cabinet secretaries, and he wants the lineup to “look like the country.”

“Men, women, gay, straight, across the board, black, white, Asian, it really matters that it look like the country because everyone brings a slightly different perspective,” he said.

But in a hint of how deeply he’s considered his options, Biden said: “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘You’re president tomorrow. Write down in the next 15 minutes your Cabinet,’ I think I could do it. ”

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press

Joe Biden

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary ban on public events includes Flames, Stampeders should leagues restart
Next story
As Africa locks down, some deliveries of aid are threatened

Just Posted

107 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 5 additional deaths

More than 1,000 cases in Alberta total

Sylvan Lakers howling to support essential workers

The Sylvan Lake Howl also serves as a way to release pent-up energy and connect the community

Sylvan Lake mom says transition to at-home learning going well

Melissa Hicks’ sons, Jackson and Parker, are students at École Our Lady of the Rosary School

96 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Alberta

Thirteen people have now died in Alberta as a result of COVID-19

Titans challenge Bucs to a ‘Bleed Off’

Which club will bleed more for the community?

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Pandemic forcing NBA players to work out with what’s on hand

Pandemic forcing NBA players to work out with what’s on hand

CFLPA playing role of educator with membership during COVID-19 pandemic

CFLPA playing role of educator with membership during COVID-19 pandemic

Sens offer use of CTC, other facilities to Ontario government amid pandemic

Sens offer use of CTC, other facilities to Ontario government amid pandemic

As Africa locks down, some deliveries of aid are threatened

As Africa locks down, some deliveries of aid are threatened

As Africa locks down, some deliveries of aid are threatened

As Africa locks down, some deliveries of aid are threatened

US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out

US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out

Calgary ban on public events includes Flames, Stampeders should leagues restart

Calgary ban on public events includes Flames, Stampeders should leagues restart

Canadians on Florida-bound cruise ship say it’s unclear when they’ll get home

Canadians on Florida-bound cruise ship say it’s unclear when they’ll get home

Most Read