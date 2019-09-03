Big spender: Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

The panel noted that Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada

A panel looking into Alberta’s finances says the province habitually overspends on the services it delivers.

The panel, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, says Alberta’s annual expenditures would be $10.4 billion less if the province were to spend the same per person as do British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The report, ordered by Premier Jason Kenney, says if Alberta matched the other provinces, it would have a $3.7-billion surplus this year instead of a $6.7-billion deficit.

The panel also notes that Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada.

It makes 26 recommendations that include reviews of health care and education.

It addresses high income among doctors, recommends lowering administration costs in schools and says universities should be funded more through tuition.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Pirates dock ship in Blackfalds

Vice President Cody Lemon says the Senior AA team had to relocate due to lack of available ice time

Sylvan Lake teen captures international jiu-jitsu silver medal

AJ Sandulac, 16, claimed the silver medal at the jiu-jitsu championships in Las Vegas on Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Lakers, Lacombe Rams play to 21-21 draw

Ram Takoda Dennis stands out for Lacombe

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Blackfalds RCMP looking for tips after suspicious Red Deer County fire

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident

Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Second male surrendered after hearing police dogs

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Chinese companies commit to Canadian oilsands despite setbacks, poor operating results

European and U.S. companies have cut back

Dozens occupy turkey barn in Alberta to protest animal living conditions

The protesters were escorted off the farm at about noon

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

Most Read