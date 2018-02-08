Big Valley House Fire (Photo Credit: Tammy Morrow)

Big Valley family loses everything in house fire

A Gofundme campaign has been set up for the single mother and her daughter

Blistering cold temperatures did not stop the Stettler Regional Fire Department from responding to a house fire in Big Valley over the weekend.

Station Number 1 and 2 were called out to the blaze on the south end of the village around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The blaze is under investigation, as crews were out assessing the damage since the temperatures warmed up from the weekend.

Neighbours also jumped into action to assist the woman and her daughter who were renting the home.

The fire started in the garage and spread from there, according to Tammy Morrow, one of the residents.

Tammy also shared on social media her thanks to the fire department, the Big Valley Inn for sheltering them, her neighbour and the rest of the community for their assistance.

A link to the gofundme can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/help-tammy-house-fire-recovery.

landin.chambers@stettlerindependent.com


