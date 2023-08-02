Biggest dirt oval race in Western Canada taking place this month in Rimbey

Duel In The Dirt coming up in Rimbey Aug. 18-20. (Photos provided by Sharry Stuart)

From Aug. 18-20, Western Canada’s biggest dirt oval race will take place in Rimbey with racers coming out from across Canada.

“We’ve had people come as far as Manitoba from Swan River,” said Sharry Stuart, director of the oval track, adding that people have also come from Campbell River, B.C. too.

The event is titled Duel In The Dirt, and will have something for everyone, including a kids day on Saturday, where there will be a candy shop, surprise bags, a running race for the kids and face painting. There will also be racing that day, along with Steve Arsenault performing in the evening. In the morning that day, there will also be a parade around 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the races are available at the door.

“We have some pretty good cash payouts for it,” she said, adding that Fire and Flood Emergency Services is their title sponsor this year.

For a list of times and for more details, people can visit caraceways.ca.