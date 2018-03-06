Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

A popular TV science personality put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the spot today to explain Canada’s approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, which if built will increase the flow of oil from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

RELATED: Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

American scientist Bill Nye asked Trudeau to explain the Kinder Morgan decision in front of university students, saying later that he was surprised no one in the audience asked about pipelines.

Nye, best known as the host of the 1990s PBS show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” cited a study by a group called The Solutions Project that concluded Canada could live entirely without fossil fuels if it acted to fully embrace renewable energy sources.

Trudeau said he agrees there is tremendous potential in Canada to develop renewal power from wind, solar, geothermal and as-yet-unimagined sources.

RELATED: Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

But he added that, in the meantime, Canada still needs to get its fossil fuels to market in the safest way possible — and doing so requires that pipelines be built.

Nye said he was encouraged by respected environmental scientists to speak out against the Kinder Morgan pipeline while with Trudeau, which he didn’t do on stage.

But the mechanical engineer later made clear to reporters he believes Alberta’s oilsands are an inefficient source of energy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

Just Posted

Photos: Senior Bonspiel Winners

The Sylvan Lake Senior Bonspiel was held Feb. 5-9.

Lion’s Club Flight Night to send five people to Camp HeHoHa

The fundraiser raised over $3,000 to send children to camp

New Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive announced

New president Keri Pratt’s vision for Sylvan Lake business is collaborative

Snowboarder places first in his age category

Solomon Wynnyk placed first at a “Slopestyle” event in Calgary this past weekend

Vandriel: Adult storytime

If you disagree with the library carrying certain books, please discuss with the librarian

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipline

Alberta Health Services tackles opioid deaths through Naloxone kits

Hospitals now able to hand out the opioid blockers to anyone who asks

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

Most Read