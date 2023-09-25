Black Press community newspapers bring home 2022 association awards

Daria Zimiyiwisky, the Black Press Prairie Division president, served as the master of ceremonies at the AWNA awards luncheon in Edmonton on Sept. 22. (Kevin Sabo/Stettler Independent)

Black Press Media’s central Alberta weekly community newspapers brought home several awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association (AWNA) AGM held in Edmonton on Sept. 22.

Ponoka News won second place in the creative advertising category for its Ponoka Stampede cover page, first place for best agricultural section for its Fall’s Bounty salute to central Alberta farmers and harvest, and a second place photography award in the human interest category for a photo of Pope Francis praying at the Ermineskin Cemetery.

The Pipestone Flyer won an honourable mention for Nest Feature Story for “Ermineskin Residential School survivor: ‘I forgave them long ago’” by Shaela Dansereau, third place for Best Special Section for its Truth and Reconciliation section, and first place for Best Habitat Conservation Story, also by Dansereau.

The Lacombe Express won a first place Best Ad Campaign award, an honourable mention for a sports article “Lacombe boxer William O’Keefe’s sights are set on Olympic competitions,” and an honourable mention for a multi-photo layout on Lacombe Days taken by Krista Comeau.

The Rimbey Review won second place for Best Ad Campaign, and second place for Use of Colour in Advertising.

The Stettler Independent took home a second-place win in the Best Local Editorial category, a third-place win in the category of Habitat Conservation Story, and second third-place win in the category of Excellence in Creative Advertising.

The Sylvan Lake News was awarded an honourable mention for Best Ad Campaign and a third place feature photo award, taken by Reeti Meenakhi Rohilla.

AWNA is made up of 67 member publications spread across Alberta and each submits stories, photos, ads, and special sections to compete in four different general excellence categories, 16 awards of excellence categories and six photography categories.

