Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair coming to Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons

Central Albertans can connect with employers on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure to bring your resumes.

Black Press Media, the publisher for central Alberta’s best newspapers, will be hosting the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at Red Deer College’s Cenovus Learning Commons on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the first time Black Press has brought one of these events to Alberta, after seeing great success across British Columbia.

“We host educational career fairs and we do those because we see the need in most of these places. They need to hire, so we go in and facilitate the fair and different companies come in. They are looking to hire,” Organizer Sheri Jackson said.

The goal of the fair is to connect Alberta residents with prospective employers and educational institutions across Alberta and Western Canada. Attendees can meet with exhibitors, learn about different organizations, what positions are available and how they can get engaged and involved

“We do a whole bunch of pre-advertising to draw the public in and we have been super successful with them. We have our finger on the pulse of recruitment and we see the need in these areas,” Jackson said

Currently ATS Agri-Trans, CDI College, Centre for Arts and Technology, Canadian National Railway Company and Vancouver Island University are also scheduled as exhibitors and Jackson said guests to the fair can expect a lot more.

“We have had repeat exhibitors. It is also a way for companies to get their brand out there. We have had a lot of repeat educational sessional speakers that attend and the feedback is always good. We have always been pleasantly surprised at the turnout,” she said.

For Jackson and her team, the point is to stand out.

“Some career fairs are very low-key. Ours is very beneficial for exhibitors and I think the array of exhibitors we draw in, draws the public in,” she said.

Jackson added the partnership with Red Deer College is beneficial for everyone.

“We were searching all over for a venue and someone said, ‘Why don’t you try the college?’,” she said. “I talked to them and it was easy from there. They at one point did do career fairs, so now we are partnering to make it a bigger, better more successful event.

“That is what makes it the most ideal location. We would love to do it at a college in every city. We want to cater to people and some companies really want students.”

Jackson added it is a way for prospective employees and people new to the job market to fine-tune their skills

“It gives them an opportunity to do one-on-one interviews and the exhibitors get to find more-qualified candidates. Overall it is a great event,” she said.

If you would like more information on the Fair, you can contact Jackson and her team through their FACEBOOK page, by emailing sheri.jackson@blackpress.ca or by calling 1-855-678-7833.

Jackson added, “It is my 10th event and I have never been disapointed. I am super excited to go to Alberta.”