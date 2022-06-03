Black Press papers take home hardware at newspaper competition

Black Press Media’s central Alberta community newspapers took home several accolades from the 2022 Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Competition Awards on June 3.
The Wetaskiwin Pipestone Flyer received:
– Best Habitat Conversation story, third place, Shaela Dansereau;
– Excellence in Education Writing, second place, Shaela Dansereau;
– Honourable mention, best feature column, Shaela Dansereau and
– Third place for special section or supplement.
Ponoka News was awarded:
– Creative use of colour in advertising, second place, Jess Crandall;
– Best feature column, third place, Emily Jaycox;
– Second place, best editorial page in its circulation category and,
– Honorable mention, Human interest photo, Emily Jaycox.
The Rimbey Review earned:
– An honourable mention in the creative use of colour in advertising category;
– Second place for excellence in advertising (Alex Streicher), and
– Third place for best front page in its circulation category.
Sylvan Lake News is also bringing home a first place award in the excellence in advertising campaign category (Barb Pettie and Alex Streicher).