Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

A GPS tracker in a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of three individuals.

On September 28th, 2018 the Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was equipped with On Star, which enabled the vehicle to be located via GPS.

Once located with the assistance of On Star, efforts were made to pull the vehicle over, however the driver continued to drive in a manner dangerous to the public.

With further assistance from On Star, the vehicle was located by the Innisfail RCMP and further efforts to have the vehicle stop continued to be ignored by the driver. The driver attempted to damage police vehicles in the process.

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP utilized standard police equipment to gain access to the vehicle by breaking windows in the car which was still in motion at a very slow speed.

The driver continued to ignore commands to stop. The three occupants in the vehicle were arrested, removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without injury or further damage to property.

Caroline Bernice Ohara of Innisfail, Alberta remains in custody and facing several new charges, including charges in relation to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Caroline Ohara still awaits a bail hearing.

Steven Robert Carr of Edmonton, Alberta remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Kala Dixon of Red Deer, Alberta remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Due to the combined efforts by officers of the Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP, this vehicle was stopped and occupants arrested without significant property damage or injury to anybody.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves cannabis retail development permit

At the recent Council meeting, a cannabis retail application was discussed along with franchise fees

Town of Sylvan Lake celebrate National Tree Day with Grade 9 students

Students from H.J. Cody helped Town staff to plant a few trees on Sept. 26

Town of Sylvan Lake bans public pot consumption

The bylaw, which passed Sept. 24, will go ino effect Oct. 17

Sylvan Lake Chamber announces Business Award finalists

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced on Oct. 13 at the Mermaid Ball

Sea Cadets march through the Town of Rocky Mountain House

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets marched to the Town Hall in Rocky Mountain House, Sept. 23

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Trades and high school grades expanded to First Nations school north of Ponoka

Mamawi Atosketan Native School is officially a K-12 with new $4.9 million building

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Most Read