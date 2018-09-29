Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

A GPS tracker in a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of three individuals.

On September 28th, 2018 the Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was equipped with On Star, which enabled the vehicle to be located via GPS.

Once located with the assistance of On Star, efforts were made to pull the vehicle over, however the driver continued to drive in a manner dangerous to the public.

With further assistance from On Star, the vehicle was located by the Innisfail RCMP and further efforts to have the vehicle stop continued to be ignored by the driver. The driver attempted to damage police vehicles in the process.

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP utilized standard police equipment to gain access to the vehicle by breaking windows in the car which was still in motion at a very slow speed.

The driver continued to ignore commands to stop. The three occupants in the vehicle were arrested, removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without injury or further damage to property.

Caroline Bernice Ohara of Innisfail, Alberta remains in custody and facing several new charges, including charges in relation to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Caroline Ohara still awaits a bail hearing.

Steven Robert Carr of Edmonton, Alberta remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Kala Dixon of Red Deer, Alberta remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Due to the combined efforts by officers of the Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP, this vehicle was stopped and occupants arrested without significant property damage or injury to anybody.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP