The Blackfalds Bulldogs are in their inaugural AJHL season and will host the AJHL showcase in September. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Blackfalds Bulldogs to host 2022 Alberta Junior Hockey League showcase

The Blackfalds Bulldogs will host the 2022 Alberta Junior Hockey League showcase.

The showcase, which features all 16 AJHL teams, typically attracts coaches and scouts from each NHL team, NCAA Division I, II and III schools, as well as Canadian colleges and universities and the Canadian Hockey League.

The event will be hosted at the Bulldogs new arena, the Eagle Builders Centre, in September.

“We are excited to use this opportunity to not only highlight our organization but our community as well by offering fans multiple entertainment options,” said co-owners Doug and Jodie Quinn.

“From live hockey to activities and spaces for kids and families, partnerships with central Alberta tourist attractions, and local food trucks and craft beer tents. We aim to give fans making the trip the chance to experience all the great offerings central Alberta has to offer.”

The Bulldogs are in the midst of their inaugural AJHL season and are the most centrally located team in the province.

According to a release, that made them an ideal location to host the event.

The Town of Blackfalds also shared its appreciation for the event coming to town in September.

“On behalf of the Town of Blackfalds and council, I would like to share our appreciation to the AJHL for allowing the Blackfalds Bulldogs to host the showcase this year in our new facility – an opportunity that I hope will become a tradition in the years to come,” said Blackfalds Mayor Jamie Hoover.

“Not only do we have one of the best facilities in Canada, but I also believe that the hockey community, and our community in general, will bring an unparalleled level of enthusiasm that will make this showcase a huge success.”

The full showcase schedule will be announced in July of 2022 when the AJHL releases its 2022-23 season schedule.