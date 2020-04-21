Blackfalds closes playgrounds, skateboard parks and Bike Skills Park

Warm weather has led increased presence in these spaces

During the Standing Committee of Council on Monday, April 20, Blackfalds Town Council made the difficult decision to close all public playgrounds, both skateboard parks (Optimists All Wheels Park and Pine Crescent Skateboard Park) and the Bike Skills Park due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, effective immediately.

With warmer temperatures, there has been an increased presence in these spaces and although we encourage families and community members to get outside, stay active and enjoy the sunshine, it has been observed that not everyone is keeping with the guidelines and regulations set out by the provincial government.

“Over the weekend, Town Council received complaints from citizens who were concerned that the Town’s request for voluntary social distancing by citizens using structures at our playgrounds were not working. This was not unexpected given the warmer weather.” explained Mayor Poole. “Last night, the Emergency Services Advisory Committee, in consultation with Town Council, decided that stronger actions needed to be applied. This was not an easy decision but one that we felt will protect our citizens in a more comprehensive manner, while still allowing the opportunity to utilize our many green spaces and trails using social distancing guidelines.

“If you have concerns please contact Council or CAO Myron Thompson. We also ask that you please talk about these increased restrictions with your family members and remind them that when they see our dedicated Town Staff enforcing these guidelines, they should take a moment to thank them for their continued service to our community during an increasingly difficulty time,” Mayor Poole added.

Emergency Management and Protective Services Manager Ken Morrison explained that the Town hoped for the best when deciding to keep the playgrounds open.

“Unfortunately, not everyone is abiding by the government’s standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was not an easy decision to make, but we have to make sure that the Town does its part in keeping our community safe.”

Playgrounds will be patrolled regularly by municipal enforcement and staff have already started fencing and taping.

Please be advised that this does not apply to public green spaces or trails which includes the Blackfalds Bark Park or the Community Gardens.

Please see blackfalds.com/tourism-recreation/parks-sports-fields for a full list of closures.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
81-year-old woman walking her dog hit by taxi
Next story
More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study

Many doctors have been leery of the drug

Blackfalds closes playgrounds, skateboard parks and Bike Skills Park

Warm weather has led increased presence in these spaces

81-year-old woman walking her dog hit by taxi

Monday afternoon the woman was struck at the intersection of 50 Ave and 55 Street Wetaskiwin.

Lacombe clinic shifts to over 90% virtual due to COVID-19

Doctors at Mainstreet Medical say knowing patient histories vital to telehealth patient care

City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19

Local can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services

City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

Cleanliness, social distancing more difficult at public playgrounds

Lacombe Police traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Most Read