Blackfalds commits to 0% property tax increase for 2020

As part of the ongoing situation during this pandemic, the Town of Blackfalds has reviewed the annual budget and made accommodations to help ease some of the financial burden on its tax payers.

On March 24, 2020, Council unanimously approved Administration’s recommendation to waive the 5% penalty assessed on unpaid utility bills (for March, April and May) and 1.5% penalty applied on unpaid tax bills (for April, May and June 2020) over the next three-month period.

Most recently at the April 28 Regular Meeting, Council unanimously voted to accept Administration’s recommendation to suspend penalties for all property tax amounts outstanding until December 31, 2020.

Furthermore, Administration presented the 2020 Budget adjustments and identified estimated lost revenue in the Operating budget and have reduced expenses accordingly. As a result, total adjustments of $415,496 have been made to both revenues and expenses to keep the Town’s operating budget balanced. Council unanimously accepted the Operating Budget adjustments as presented and voted for a zero percent tax increase.

“Council and I are committed to ease the financial burdens that this pandemic has caused our residents, many of whom are small business owners and the driving force of our economy, “ Mayor Poole stated. “Many municipalities are facing unprecedented times and we must do everything to come out of this at the other end with minimal impact to our tax payers.”