Blackfalds council approves $15,000 loan to keep local medical clinic open

Apollo Health Centre might have to close by end of year, doctor warned

Blackfalds town council approved a $15,000 loan to prevent a local health clinic closing its doors.

In July, Apollo Health Centre’s Dr. Muti Kauchali informed the town he would be closing the clinic at the end of the year because of financial pressure.

In September, Kauchali told the town he needed an additional $6,000 a month for six months to keep the clinic viable until more doctors could be recruited.

Rick Kreklewich, Blackfalds director of community services, said the clinic has about 2,000 patients on its list. Staff recommended providing a $15,000 grant and a $15,000 one-time loan that the clinic could draw upon as needed.

Coun. Rebecca Stendie expressed concern about providing an unconditional grant.

“What guarantee do we have if we provide this grant that they will be actually able to keep their doors open or are we just keeping their doors open while they have money?” asked Stendie.

“I’m not comfortable giving them a grant with no guarantees,” she added later.

Kreklewich said Kauchali has told them a couple of doctors are coming.

“Is there a guarantee that is happening, not necessarily. They are pretty optimistic that they will be getting two or three new doctors in the next year,” said Kreklewich.

As well, a pair of doctors divide the year between them at the clinic, with each working six months.

Coun. Appel said that AHS has confirmed one doctor will arrive between October and December.

“We also heard that there was a very, very high probability that a second person would be coming,” she said, adding no arrival date had been confirmed.

Mayor Jamie Hoover said there has been much discussion with the province on doctor shortages.

“Unfortunately, and it’s no fault of Apollo clinic, this a challenge that’s being experienced across the province.

“I think there would be a lot of communities that would be happy to throw way more than $15,000 towards Dr. Kauchali if he was willing to move their clinic there,” said Hoover.

“In my mind, this is a small price to pay to keep a doctor for even half a year.”

Hoover said Dr. Kauchali and his wife Rubina, who helps run the clinic and another in Delburne have been active in trying to find solutions for clinics.

In August, Red Deer County council unanimously agreed to provide $4,000 a month to Delburne Medical Clinic through December. The $20,000 will help offset a monthly $12,000 operating deficit for the clinic where a single doctor is attending to the community’s health needs.

Blackfalds is trying to arrange a meeting with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange to talk about the town’s physician shortage, said Coun. Laura Svab.

“Seeing that our clinic could fold on Dec. 31 if we don’t help support them and fund them, what (is the provincial government) doing because this is unacceptable in a community of 11,015 people,” said Svab.

Svab said they should write the minister another letter and urge the government to trim the red tape so doctors can come to communities faster.

“We’re doing our part …”

Coun. Edna Coulter agreed the town should seek out provincial and federal grants to help keep health facilities open.

“I feel, myself personally, this six-month thing might just be a Band-aid on where we’re going. I’d really like to see if there is something out there that can help them so they can stay open longer and not have too much of a financial burden on them until they do get a doctor.”

Council unanimously agreed to provide a $15,000 loan to come from the town’s economic development budget for health and business attraction and retention. Council will also consider the request for a $15,000 grant during 2024 budget deliberations.

Administration was also directed to seek out what grants or other funding may be available at all levels of government and through other organizations and to seek out meetings with the local MLA and health minister.



