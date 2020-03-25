(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Blackfalds council approves temporary penalty relief

No reason is needed to apply for penalty exemption

At their regular council meeting on March 24, 2020, Council unanimously approved Administration’s recommendation to remove penalty charges for late payments over the next three months, for individuals faced with financial strain during these unprecedented times.

“Administration is very happy Council approved the temporary relief measure for residents,” offered Justin de Bresser, Director of Community Services. “It is important that residents apply to the Town to receive the penalty relief over the next three months.”

The Government of Alberta recently announced a promise to help citizens through the economic repercussions that COVID-19 has brought by way of deferring electricity and natural gas charges. In light of this, they also asked that municipalities also offer similar protection for water and sewer charges.

In consideration of the economic impact of the global covid-19 pandemic, and the potential for many citizens to be faced with financial hardship, it is important that the Town consider options as a form of relief for those that need it.

“Your Town Council appreciated the thoughtful recommendation that was brought forward,” stated Mayor Richard Poole. “We feel these measures will assist our residents during a period that many, through no fault of their own, may be experiencing difficulties and we will continue to work with Administration to determine if additional actions may be utilized in the coming days and weeks until this crisis has finished.”

Following recommendations from the provincial government that municipalities offer some form of financial relief to citizens, Administration recommended that the Town of Blackfalds waive the 5% penalty assessed on unpaid utility bills and 1.5 % penalty applied on unpaid tax bills over the next three-month period – specifically March, April and May 2020 for Municipal Utilities and April, May and June 2020 for Property Taxes.

Anyone who is experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for penalty relief with the Town of Blackfalds.

If you wish to apply for penalty exemption, please fill out the online application here.

No reason is needed to apply for penalty exemption.

Please be advised that although we are not penalizing anyone during this pandemic period, the amounts owed to the Town cannot be relieved. However, future allowances, and relief may also be considered as the situation progresses and future considerations may need to be made.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off
Next story
World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Just Posted

Lacombe Church looks to fulfill spiritual needs without Sunday service during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Andrew’s minister encourages community to check on their neighbours

To stay or go? Red Deer’s foreign students face difficult decisions

Six Italian students decide staying here is safer than returning home

Lacombe Chamber cancels tradeshow, alters operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Chambers lobbying government for further wage subsidies

Red Deer hospital staffing won’t suffer because 97 health workers had contact with infected doctors, says AHS

Many were wearing protective equipment

Two cases of COVID-19 announced in the Lacombe area

Anyone at risk will be directly contacted by AHS

VIDEO: 17 COVID-19 cases in central Alberta

March 23 update from Dr. Hinshaw

Reduce prison populations to fend against COVID-19 disaster: defence lawyers

Red Deer defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors working to reduce Remand Centre population

Wetaskiwin Composite High School’s graduates final year is not what they hoped

Coronavirus has derailed the WCHS grads’ plans to celebrate their final year.

Blackfalds council approves temporary penalty relief

No reason is needed to apply for penalty exemption

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Ponoka County resident writes messages of hope

Spreading kindness, not germs

Online fundraisers being held for Ponoka couple who lost their home

Fire claimed Tammy and Nyle Clemmer’s home on Monday

City of Red Deer: Telus mobile users unable to call 9-1-1 Wednesday morning

The company is working to resolve the issue

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Most Read