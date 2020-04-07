(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Blackfalds COVID-19 update: All Community Events Cancelled until June 1, 2020

Town of Blackfalds’ priority continues to be to inform our community and employees

Blackfalds – As the COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, the Town of Blackfalds’ priority continues to be to inform our community and employees in order to keep everyone healthy and safe.

We have a dedicated information page – Blackfalds.com/COVID-19 – which is updated regularly to help you through this time.

Please note various changes to our operations (in order of most recent changes):

  • April 6: Events Cancelled: All community events are cancelled until June 1, 2020. See blackfalds.com/events for details and updates.
  • April 4: Transfer Station Hours of Operation: Starting April 6, Blackfalds Transfer Station hours of operation are Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Closed for Easter weekend: Friday April 10 – Monday April 13 (inclusive). See “Solid Waste & Recycling” for updates and details.
  • BOLT Transit: Starting April 6, until further notice, we will not be offering the Express route in the evenings. In addition, BOLT will not be running on Good Friday (April 10) or Easter Monday (April 13). Please see temporary bus schedule.
  • April 1: Staff Layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic: Due to a shortage of work during this unprecedented pandemic, the Town had to make the difficult decision to temporarily lay off their workers. We ask for your patience at this time as we will do our best to continue to deliver Town services with less staff.
  • March 26: Blackfalds FCSS Lunch Box Program: Our great FCSS staff have partnered with the Blackfalds Food Bank and After the grind to bring Blackfalds families healthy food options for lunches.
  • The Food Bank is closed but is available by appointment only. Call 403.600.1768 (Food Bank direct line) or email fcss@blackfalds.com and they will pass on the message.
  • March 25: Tax/Utility Penalty Exemption: The Town will waive the 5% penalty assessed on unpaid utility bills (for March, April and May) and 1.5% penalty applied on unpaid tax bills (for April, May and June 2020) over the next three-month period for all community members (residents and businesses). Apply here.
  • March 23: Extended Closure Date and Change in Services: All public facilities are closed until May 15, 2020. Abbey members may visit the Abbey Centre webpage for more information on memberships and program registration.
  • Waste and Recycling will be picked up in one pass. You may dispose of your recycling into your waste bin, but to avoid contamination once normal pick up resumes please do not use your blue bin for waste. You may also choose to collect your recycling until pick up service returns to normal.

Check out the new Business Resource Centre, a one stop location to assist businesses.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds

