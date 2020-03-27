Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program

The Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind have partnered together to bring Blackfalds families healthy food options for lunches starting next week.

“COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and with the schools closing, there is a need to support low-income families with food insecurity issues and concerns,” said Karie Ackermann, FCSS Community Building Initiative Administrator. “Schools in our community would [normally] provide a nutritious lunch and snack opportunity for many children living in low-income situations but now that schools have closed, this is no longer available. This program was created to help children in our community receive healthy lunches and snacks. Our Food Bank is working to meet the needs in the community, children and vulnerable families.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, staff and volunteers will safely provide residents with their boxes, while maintaining social distancing. Those who have registered will receive an email weekly and will be able to order each week if they need to access this food program.

Please be advised that the pick-up location will be disclosed only to those who are registered for the program, as we would like to keep this area as safe and contained as possible.

Blackfalds FCSS would like to thank Telus, Go Services, MEGlobal, Vesta Energy, George (a very generous Blackfalds resident) and Blackfalds IGA for helping our partners raise over $10,000 for this program. As well, thank you to Trail Appliances who generously donated a 19.8 feet chest freezer for their use.

If you are interested in donating to the program or registering for the program, please contact FCSS at 403-600-9066.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds