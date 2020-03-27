Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program

FCSS, Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind partner to bring families healthy lunches

The Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind have partnered together to bring Blackfalds families healthy food options for lunches starting next week.

“COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and with the schools closing, there is a need to support low-income families with food insecurity issues and concerns,” said Karie Ackermann, FCSS Community Building Initiative Administrator. “Schools in our community would [normally] provide a nutritious lunch and snack opportunity for many children living in low-income situations but now that schools have closed, this is no longer available. This program was created to help children in our community receive healthy lunches and snacks. Our Food Bank is working to meet the needs in the community, children and vulnerable families.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, staff and volunteers will safely provide residents with their boxes, while maintaining social distancing. Those who have registered will receive an email weekly and will be able to order each week if they need to access this food program.

Please be advised that the pick-up location will be disclosed only to those who are registered for the program, as we would like to keep this area as safe and contained as possible.

Blackfalds FCSS would like to thank Telus, Go Services, MEGlobal, Vesta Energy, George (a very generous Blackfalds resident) and Blackfalds IGA for helping our partners raise over $10,000 for this program. As well, thank you to Trail Appliances who generously donated a 19.8 feet chest freezer for their use.

If you are interested in donating to the program or registering for the program, please contact FCSS at 403-600-9066.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’
Next story
Preventing more overdoses by opening Red Deer’s SCS would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Just Posted

Preventing more overdoses by opening Red Deer’s SCS would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

Sylvan Lake product named SCAHL’s Best Goaltender

West Central Bantam AA Tigers’ Spencer Michnik received the coach-voted award for the 2019-20 season

Sylvan Lake businesses being creative during COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their business models or offering services in a new way

Sylvan Lake Dog Park closed to encourage social distancing

As of 6 a.m. on March 27 the dog park and west end recycling station are closed to the public.

Sylvan Lake churches connecting with congregations virtually

The churches are using the practices to stay connected and spread hope during the time of distancing

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Blackfalds FCSS introduces Lunch Box Program

FCSS, Blackfalds Food Bank and After the Grind partner to bring families healthy lunches

Ponoka resident’s negative COVID-19 test not ‘all that reassuring’

There are no confirmed cases in Ponoka as of 12 p.m. on March 27

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

UPDATE: Stettler Elementary and Heartland Youth Centre staff ‘reconnect’ with local youngsters

Youngsters were happy to see their teachers and mentors drive by and wave a friendly hello

Shawna Pearman selected as City of Red Deer Lifetime Sports Achievement Award recipient

Pearman has been a longtime coach for the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club

Lacombe Rotary Club ends current exchange program in light of COVID-19

Rotary Clubs around Canada made the choice last Friday to end the programs

Lacombe Police reports COVID-19 related increase in business property crime, mental health checks

LPS encourages residents to look out for one-another during pandemic

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 27 video press conference

Most Read