Blackfalds Food Bank Society in need of donations through COVID-19 pandemic

The Blackfalds Food Bank Society is in need of donations to help clients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Kein, owner of After the Grind and Blackfalds Food Bank Society volunteer, said his team has taken step to ensure the safety of all their volunteers and clients.

“We have put in active boundaries and measures to ensure that safety and instead of having hampers every week and we have reduced the times to the first and the 15th of each month. They are still getting the supplies they normally would on a regular basis,” he said.

The Food Bank has noticed a slight increase in clients since the onset of the pandemic.

“One of the other things we do is a lunchbox program for kids that go without lunches. We coordinate that with information from the schools and right now and both that program and the Food Bank have seen a little bit of increase. We are expecting to see a whole lot more in the coming weeks,” he said. “With all the information we know about this week and next week being critical weeks, I think that’s when we will see a more dramatic increase.”

The Food Bank is in need of donations at a time when physical donations have decreased.

“A lot of our time right now is sourcing necessary things we need like rice,v large bags of oatmeal and canned vegetables. They are are great staples. There has been an increase in financial givings during this time,” he said.

The Food Bank do need those staples and have set up an outside drop-off bin to safely drop of supplies.

“With physical distancing, there are a lot of people that won’t use that so donations are very excepted as well. It is also difficult to find on the shelf right now the things that are our necessities like vegetables, flour and oatmeal. People are stocking up,” he said.

Kein said they currently are not in need of volunteers, having seen an up-tick at the start of the pandemic.

“All of our clients come to the Food Bank and retrieve their stuff in a safe manner. We have taken steps with our volunteers to monitor their safety and we have also seen quite a few new, younger volunteers step up. We are good right now,” he said.

If you would like out the Food Bank, you can contact them at 403-600-1768. Safe Drop-offs can be made at 5007 Broadway Ave. Rear Entrance.



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

