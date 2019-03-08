Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorist of hazardous driving conditions on the QEII northbound lanes at Gasoline Alley.

Police are dealing with a number of vehicles who have left the road. Motorist can expect delays because of slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Police are currently re routing traffic around a section of highway 2 northbound lanes between Gasoline Alley and 67 street exits.

Major delays are expected.

If motorist have to travel please reduce your speed, and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP