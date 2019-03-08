Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorist of hazardous driving conditions on the QEII northbound lanes at Gasoline Alley.

Police are dealing with a number of vehicles who have left the road. Motorist can expect delays because of slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Police are currently re routing traffic around a section of highway 2 northbound lanes between Gasoline Alley and 67 street exits.

Major delays are expected.

If motorist have to travel please reduce your speed, and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear
Next story
UPDATE: QE2 NB lanes closed near Red Deer due to jackknifed semi

Just Posted

Additional child sexual exploitation charges laid against Eckville man

The ICE unit has laid additional charges against Christopher Juneau following an investigation

Alberta Energy Regulator still investigating Sylvan Lake earthquake

AER says they are working with Alberta Geological Survey to determine if fracking is the cause

New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

The NexSource Centre’s curling ice will be getting an artistic makeover on March 23.

$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Chances to volunteer at Sylvan Lake Habitat build begin

The first volunteer build will be held on March 15 with the Mayor’s Build

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

UPDATE: QE2 NB lanes closed near Red Deer due to jackknifed semi

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Most Read