Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate individual wanted for weapons trafficking

The Blackfalds RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted on a warrant in connection with weapons trafficking.

After an investigation conducted jointly with the Innisfail RCMP and the Calgary Police Service in April 2021, the Blackfalds RCMP have charged Andrew Joseph Bento, 37, of Calgary, AB, with four counts of weapons trafficking.

Efforts to locate Bento have so far been unsuccessful, and the RCMP are now seeking the public’s help.

Bento is described as being 6-feet tall, 194 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bento’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or other local police services.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.P3Tips.com.