Blackfalds RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in Lacombe County

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating a suspicious fire that took place in Lacombe County.

On Nov. 4th, at about 11:30 p.m. an unoccupied holiday trailer was discovered on fire near Township Road 401 and Range Road 265.

While emergency services were on scene a second fire was reported two miles east of Holiday Trailer location. The second fire resulted in 40 hay bales being destroyed.

The fires were deemed to be suspicious.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.

