Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Second male surrendered after hearing police dogs

On September 1st, 2019, at approximately 4:30 pm, Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious male hiding behind a truck in a rural area east of Blackfalds. Blackfalds members, along with Red Deer Police Dog Services (PDS), and the Alberta Sheriffs immediately attended the area and located a stolen pickup truck.

Shortly after, a male was located along a roadway and subsequently arrested for weapons offences. A second male that had been seen leaving the stolen truck surrendered from a crop field when he heard the police dog approaching him. A stolen truck, stolen loaded shotgun, along with several other stolen items were recovered from the suspects and scene.

Richard Allan Hicks (31 years old) of Calgary, Alberta has been charged with:

  • theft of a truck
  • obstructing a police officer
  • fail to comply with a Justice Recognizance x 2
  • possession stolen property

Joshua Anthony Anderson (24 years old) of Calgary, Alberta has been charged with:

possess firearm when prohibited (shotgun)

possess ammunition when prohibited

  • carry a concealed weapon (knife)
  • weapon dangerous to the public peace x 2 (knife and shotgun)
  • fail to comply with a probation order
  • possess a restricted firearm (shotgun)
  • possess stolen property (shotgun)

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before a judge in Red Deer Provincial Court on September 3.

The Blackfalds RCMP would like to thank the public for reporting suspicious persons and reminds residents to be watchful. People with information regarding property crime and other suspicious occurrences or crimes are encouraged to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

