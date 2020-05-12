Blackfalds RCMP arrest male in stolen Handi-Van

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday morning, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a 911 complaint of a theft in progress in Gasoline Alley. The responding members located the male and made efforts to effect an arrest. The male did not comply even after the deployment of a conducted energy weapon. The male fled northbound in the stolen F-350 Handi Van and was seen to drive the wrong way on an off-ramp. A pursuit was initiated which lead into Red Deer city.

Following the successful deployment of tire deflation devices, the van was stopped on Metcalf Avenue. RCMP vehicles were strategically placed to prohibit the van from further movement.

The responding members were required to break a window in order to remove the 25-year-old male from the van without further incident. He is facing at least 18 criminal charges in relation to this incident including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, operation while impaired by drugs, fail to comply with police conditions (x3), et al.

The male remains in police custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation remains ongoing and further provincial charges may be laid.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP