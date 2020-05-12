RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Blackfalds RCMP arrest male in stolen Handi-Van

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday morning, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a 911 complaint of a theft in progress in Gasoline Alley. The responding members located the male and made efforts to effect an arrest. The male did not comply even after the deployment of a conducted energy weapon. The male fled northbound in the stolen F-350 Handi Van and was seen to drive the wrong way on an off-ramp. A pursuit was initiated which lead into Red Deer city.

Following the successful deployment of tire deflation devices, the van was stopped on Metcalf Avenue. RCMP vehicles were strategically placed to prohibit the van from further movement.

The responding members were required to break a window in order to remove the 25-year-old male from the van without further incident. He is facing at least 18 criminal charges in relation to this incident including theft of motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, operation while impaired by drugs, fail to comply with police conditions (x3), et al.

The male remains in police custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation remains ongoing and further provincial charges may be laid.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

The cancellation of summer events and health guidelines put a restraint on the busy summer months

COVID-19 puts Sylvan Lake baseball stadium in danger

The multi-million dollar stadium is expected to break ground in June and be ready for 2021 season

Benalto Fair and Stampede cancelled for the first time in more than a century

The Benalto Agricultural Society says they will hold the 103rd event next summer

No one in hospital with COVID-19 in central zone

Province provides daily update

Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety month tips

‘In 2019, there were 17 fatal collisions involving motorcycles in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions’

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Blackfalds RCMP arrest male in stolen Handi-Van

One male is in police custody following his attempt to steal a Handi-Van from a seniors complex

Town of Stettler opens select facilities

Lions Campground, Stettler Skate Park and Sports Fields open to public

Central Alberta Raceways starts season with COVID-19 restrictions

Owner hoping for larger car counts as Albertan relaunch progresses

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Ottawa examining new, existing tools to get web giants to pay up: Guilbeault

Global decline in ad dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Plans in motion for provinces to begin reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ban on non-essential travel with the U.S. set to expire

Being out in public is stressful in pandemic era, new survey suggests

Slightly fewer Albertans anxious compared to other provinces

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Public reacts to tweet

Most Read