Blackfalds RCMP arrest suspect in relation to man with gunshot wound

On Sept. 3, 2019 Blackfalds RCMP with assistance from the Stettler RCMP arrested a female in relation to a shooting incident that was reported on Aug. 30, 2019 where a male victim was located with gunshot wounds in a rural location west of Blackfalds.

Shae-Lee Phillips (22) of Stettler was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent. She was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 13, 2019.

A warrant of arrest has also been issued for Kenton Woods in relation to this shooting. He is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and failing to comply with a Recognizance (x3).

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to the location of Kenton Woods. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police if you have information on Kenton Woods whereabouts. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP