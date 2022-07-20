Blackfalds RCMP continue investigate fatal collision south of Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP members, with the assistance of other Central Alberta RCMP detachments, continue to investigate the fatal hit and run incident which occurred just south of the McKenzie Business Park in Red Deer on July 6.

An update on the investigation reveals that RCMP members continue to receive tips from the public, however they have yet to identify the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle the RCMP are looking for is believed to have hit and killed a 45 year-old female on a bicycle on Range Road 273 around 6:45 p.m. The driver then fled the scene.

Based on information collected so far, the vehicle the RCMP is looking for is a dark-coloured, older model, sedan with low end after-market rims and a poor quality “home done paint job done in dark grey or black matte.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained significant front-end damage, especially around the windshield.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app downloadable on both the Apple and Google stores.

