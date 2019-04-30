Black Press File Photo Black Press File Photo

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

On April 26th 2019 the Blackfalds RCMP General Investigative Section(GIS) executed a search warrant on a house in Blackfalds.

This investigation and warrant execution was assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT. The warrant execution resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, money and other drug paraphernalia.

Christina Maria STARK has been charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine

Joseph Andrew MACINNIS has been charged with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine

Both accused have been released on their own recognizance to attend Red Deer Provincial Court.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

No further media releases are anticipated on this matter.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

