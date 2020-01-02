(BLACK PRESS/file photo)

Blackfalds RCMP investigate armed car jacking

Two males steal Mitsubishi Lancer after showing what appeared to be shotguns

The Blackfalds RCMP are looking for two males who are alleged to have stolen a car at gunpoint on Jan. 1 in the evening.

At 9:30 p.m., the RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of an armed robbery which just occurred on Range Road 272A. Four males were sitting in two separate cars, when a green Dodge Ram truck stopped on the road. Two males from the truck showed what appeared to be shotguns, took the keys belonging to the occupied Mitsubishi Lancer then drove it away. Before leaving, they slashed the tires on the second vehicle, leaving it not driveable.

One suspect male fled in the Dodge Ram, one in the Mitsubishi.

The male suspects, who are both believed to be in their early twenties, are described as:

Suspect #1

  • Caucasian
  • Approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall / slightly chubby
  • Blonde eyebrows
  • Wearing a green bandana on his face / black hat
  • Tattoos on his neck and hands

Suspect #2

  • Caucasian
  • Approximately 5’5” to 5’8” tall / skinny
  • Clean shaven, one tattoo on his hand
  • Wearing a grey hoodie

They were last seen driving south on Highway 2A. The Mitsubishi Lancer is grey, 4 door. The Alberta license plate is CDS4455.

If you have seen this vehicle, or have information about the identity of these males, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. Based on the information provided, these males are believed to be armed and should not be approached. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

