Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

On January 3, 2018 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Blackfalds RCMP and the Red Deer RCMP responded to a break and enter off Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail where a firearm was discharged.

Two suspects entered the gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM inside the store. The suspects were interrupted by a mobile security unit and in an effort to escape, the suspect(s) discharged a firearm at the security vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled northbound on Burnt Lake Trail. The security officer was not physically injured during the incident.

Description of the vehicle:

Dark Dodge Crew Cab

Chrome running boards

White or Silver Slip tank

Description of suspect 1:

Medium build

Wearing an army green jacket with camouflage pattern on the sleeves, hood and front of the jacket

Black face mask

Description of suspect 2:

Larger build

Dark winter coat with hood

Ball-cap

This incident is another example of how these situations quickly evolve and are very dynamic. The suspects should be considered dangerous and to ensure the safety of the public, individuals are encouraged not engage, or approach when you witness a criminal offence. The information you are able to provide to the police through your observation (descriptions, plate numbers, etc.) and immediate reporting are extremely valuable in our joint effort to combat crime.

If you see this vehicle or know the whereabouts of it, do not approach as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, contact your local police immediately through 9-1-1.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about this incident to please call the Blackfalds RCMP 780-885-3340 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP