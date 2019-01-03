Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

Two suspects entered Burnt Lake gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM

On January 3, 2018 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Blackfalds RCMP and the Red Deer RCMP responded to a break and enter off Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail where a firearm was discharged.

Two suspects entered the gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM inside the store. The suspects were interrupted by a mobile security unit and in an effort to escape, the suspect(s) discharged a firearm at the security vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled northbound on Burnt Lake Trail. The security officer was not physically injured during the incident.

Description of the vehicle:

  • Dark Dodge Crew Cab
  • Chrome running boards
  • White or Silver Slip tank

Description of suspect 1:

  • Medium build
  • Wearing an army green jacket with camouflage pattern on the sleeves, hood and front of the jacket
  • Black face mask

Description of suspect 2:

  • Larger build
  • Dark winter coat with hood
  • Ball-cap

This incident is another example of how these situations quickly evolve and are very dynamic. The suspects should be considered dangerous and to ensure the safety of the public, individuals are encouraged not engage, or approach when you witness a criminal offence. The information you are able to provide to the police through your observation (descriptions, plate numbers, etc.) and immediate reporting are extremely valuable in our joint effort to combat crime.

If you see this vehicle or know the whereabouts of it, do not approach as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, contact your local police immediately through 9-1-1.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about this incident to please call the Blackfalds RCMP 780-885-3340 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

 

Previous story
Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins
Next story
The chances of surviving an overdose may depend on where person lives: advocate

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake fashion designer preparing for fashion show in Vancouver

Sally Sandusky is working with Raw Artists for her upcoming show

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

Two suspects entered Burnt Lake gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM

Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins

In one file, suspects entered a home and stole the keys to a vehicle while the homeowner was inside

Blackfalds RCMP officer and single mom passes away after battle with breast cancer

GoFundMe set up for Officer Jamie Carswell’s son Lincoln

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

Ponoka RCMP searching for missing pregnant First Nations woman

Police say 24-year-old Nikita Rabbit went missing around the Centennial Centre Jan. 2

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

Most Read